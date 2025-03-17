Railways on course to achieve Scope 1 net zero in 2025: Ashwini Vaishnaw

In a major step towards its international climate commitments, Indian Railways will achieve Scope 1 net-zero emissions in 2025, Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said in Parliament on Monday.

“Prime Minister Modi has set a target to achieve Scope 2 net zero by 2030, while Scope 1 will be achieved this year itself, in 2025. This means that the carbon dioxide emitted by the railways will be completely offset by measures that benefit the environment, making it a fully carbon-neutral operation in terms of direct emissions,” the minister said in his reply to the discussion on the Ministry of Railways in Rajya Sabha.

Scope 1 emissions are greenhouse gases emitted directly from an organisation's own sources or those under its direct control. For Indian Railways, part of its energy consumption falls under Scope 2.

“The net-zero target for the energy purchased by Indian Railways, which still includes some fossil-based energy, has been set for 2030,” Vaishnaw said.

During the discussion between Thursday and Monday, several opposition members of Parliament (MPs) raised concerns about safety in the railways, highlighting recent accidents, particularly the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station in February, which killed 18 people and injured several others.

“The data related to the New Delhi station incident, including CCTV footage, is secure and safe. A high-level committee is investigating the matter, and there is communication with 200-300 people involved in the incident. A total of 10 important steps have been taken, including the identification of 60 stations across the country where sudden or seasonal rushes occur,” Vaishnaw said.

He refuted claims of negligence in rail safety, stating that rail accidents have reduced by 90 per cent since 2005 to close to 80 per year.

Also Read

The minister also said that locomotives made at Marhowra in Bihar will soon be exported worldwide, without giving a timeline. The Marhowra facility is operated by Wabtec Corporation, which won a contract to deliver 1,000 diesel locomotives to Indian Railways by 2027-28.

The minister further stated that the national transporter is financially in sound condition and is able to meet all its internal expenses from its own coffers.

In FY24, Indian Railways reported revenue of approximately Rs 2,78,000 crore against expenses of Rs 2,75,000 crore. Major expenditure components included staff costs (Rs 1,16,000 crore), pension payments (Rs 66,000 crore), energy expenses (Rs 32,000 crore), and financing costs (Rs 25,000 crore).