Rajasthan bets big on solar power to emerge as a renewable energy leader

Due to Rajasthan's rising electricity demand, which is increasing by an estimated 8-10 per cent annually, the government's focus is to obtain 43 per cent of power consumption from solar energy by 2030

The government is also aiming to produce 30 gigawatts (gw) of solar power by the end of 2025-26 (FY26), the official said. | Representative image
Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 4:00 PM IST
Rajasthan is aiming to provide uninterrupted power supply and become a leader in the field of renewable energy, Ajitabh Sharma, principal secretary (energy), said recently. 
 
He added that distribution corporations should focus on better grid and load management, prompt payment of consumer services, and working towards energy transition via promotion of decentralised solar power. 
 
Due to Rajasthan’s rising electricity demand, which is increasing by an estimated 8-10 per cent annually, the government’s focus is to obtain 43 per cent of power consumption from solar energy by 2030. The state is also strengthening distribution of solar pumps under the PM Kusum scheme, which will help install solar pumps in more than 50,000 farms and generate 200 mw of electricity in the next few years. 
 
“This will provide substantial financial support to farmers, particularly benefiting scheduled castes and tribes with additional financial standard operating procedure in the form of subsidies, besides other benefits,” an energy department official said. 
 
The government is also aiming to produce 30 gigawatts (gw) of solar power by the end of 2025-26 (FY26), the official said.
 
The state has a solar radiation capacity of around 5.72 kilowatts per hour (kwh) per square meter per day, the highest in the country, making it an ideal location for the establishment of renewable energy projects. Rajasthan also has the highest number of sunny days (352) a year. The total potential of solar power in the state is estimated to be 142 gw, according to the official. 
 
Another priority for the corporations, Sharma said, is becoming economically self-reliant. 

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

