Digi Yatra eyes 80% daily users by 2028, plans hotel integration pilot

The app will support more Indian languages, enable driving licence onboarding, and run pilots for international and hotel check-ins over the next few months

Digi Yatra
The app, which allows passengers to verify their identity using facial recognition instead of physical documents, currently accepts only Aadhaar for enrolment
Deepak Patel
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2025 | 6:10 PM IST
The Digi Yatra Foundation expects nearly 80 per cent of domestic air travellers in India to use its facial recognition-based airport check-in app by 2028, up from the current daily usage of 30–35 per cent, its chief executive officer, Suresh Khadakbhavi, told Business Standard in an interview.
 
“Maybe, language is a barrier and that will be addressed as we make our app compatible with various languages,” he added. Presently, the app is available only in English. However, five additional languages — Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi and Kannada — will be introduced by July.
 
“Right now, we are testing them. By July, users can choose either of the six languages,” Khadakbhavi said. Over time, the app aims to support all 22 constitutionally recognised Indian languages.
 
The app, which allows passengers to verify their identity using facial recognition instead of physical documents, currently accepts only Aadhaar for enrolment. That is set to change. “You can’t enrol on Digi Yatra using your driving licence right now. We are conducting user acceptance tests (UAT) for it. We are adding that... In a month, you will be able to enrol not just on the basis of an Aadhaar card but also on the basis of your driving licence,” he noted.
 
Digi Yatra is currently operational at 24 airports, with plans to expand to 41 airports by March 2026, he said. “Currently, 30–35 per cent of all domestic passengers per day are using the Digi Yatra app. We aim to take this number to 70–80 per cent by 2028,” he added.
 
Plans for international pilot 
The foundation is also planning a pilot project for international use of the app. “We were actually targeting the annual general meeting (AGM) of International Air Transport Association (IATA), which took place between June 1 and June 3 in Delhi. We wanted to do at least one PoC (proof of concept) by that time. However, we were not able to do it,” Khadakbhavi said.
 
The pilot would involve e-passport-based credential verification for foreign expatriates who travel frequently within India. “The pilot project will be for expats who work out of India, travel a lot within India. They can verify themselves using e-passports and then use Digi Yatra for domestic travel,” he said. If successful, it could pave the way for use of Digi Yatra on international flights as well.
 
Discussions are under way with multiple countries, he added. “We are holding primary discussions in countries of various regions — the Middle East is one, Europe and North America are others. As yet, nothing has been put on paper... If we find a country who is equally ready then this pilot study can happen in the next six months,” he said.
 
Plans to integrate with hotel check-ins
Looking beyond airports, the foundation is also eyeing integration of Digi Yatra with hotel check-in processes. “I am expecting that in the next year, we could have them on our app. I am expecting, but it may or may not,” he said.
 
However, this would require policy-level interventions. “Today, a hotel can accept four or five IDs including Aadhaar card and PAN card as valid proofs. We want Digi Yatra to be added to that list. Once that happens at policy level, we are sorted,” Khadakbhavi said.
 
“If Digi Yatra can be used for such a sensitive thing as air travel where the perception of threat is higher, then why can't it be used at any place, like checking into a hotel, where your identity needs to be validated?” he asked. “Verifying your credentials through our app will be easier, less time-consuming, and more privacy-preserving than giving your Aadhaar card (or any other ID card) to the reception staff, who then take a photo or print a copy of that,” he noted.
 
Once the necessary policy changes are made, technical integration is expected to be swift. “We plan to start discussions with hotel chains in the next 3–6 months on this issue,” he added.

First Published: Jun 29 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

