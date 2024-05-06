Home / Industry / News / Rajasthan plans to go all out on solar, shun coal, to meet power demand

Rajasthan plans to go all out on solar, shun coal, to meet power demand

According to the plan, subsidised rooftop systems are to be installed at 500,000 houses in the first phase of PM Suryaghar Yojana in the state

Photo: Bloomberg
Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 7:35 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Rajasthan government is looking to increase dependence on solar energy from the current 12-14 per cent to over 40 per cent of consumption by 2030 to bridge the power gap.

If this happens, the state will not need to purchase electricity from other states at expensive rates, an official said. 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

With urbanisation and industrial growth, electricity demand in the state may increase by 8 to 10 per cent every year.

“In the next five years, the scheme for promoting solar production centres among the government and private sector and the rooftop solar plants scheme will be promoted,” he added.

These efforts will also reduce dependence on coal-based plants.
According to the plan, subsidised rooftop systems are to be installed at 500,000 houses in the first phase of PM Suryaghar Yojana in the state.

“In the upcoming phase, other consumers will be brought under the ambit of this scheme. Plans like increasing subsidies and providing other benefits are also being considered to make people aware of rooftop solar plants,” the official said.

“Due to shortage of water (in the state), new hydroelectric projects cannot be considered. In such a situation, the focus is now on solar energy to meet the increasing electricity demand,” he added.

In 2023-24, Rajasthan’s commissioned solar capacity was over 1,296 megawatt (Mw), according to the state’s renewable energy website, with the best year being 2021-2022 when the commissioned solar energy was over 5,398 Mw. The state had over 15,195 Mw of aggregate solar capacity till December 2023.

Rajasthan’s solar energy generation potential has been assessed at 142 Gw. The state has vast untapped potential in terms of intense solar radiation with one of the highest number of sunny days in a year and availability of vast unutilised government and private land. This has the potential to make Rajasthan a highly preferred destination for solar energy production.

Also Read

10 million households to have rooftop solar panels, says PM Narendra Modi

Cabinet approves Rs 75,000 crore rooftop solar scheme for 10 mn households

Rooftop solar power systems: Shinning a light on better tomorrow

Power sector financer REC likely to lead National Rooftop Solar scheme

FM talks up green energy, proposes rooftop solar power for 10 mn homes

Telecom subscriber base rises by 5.6 mn in March 2024, led by Jio, Airtel

Govt should allow 2 MT of sugar exports in 2023-24 mkt yr ending Sep: Isma

India's airlines to have 50% mkt share of int'l passengers by FY28: CRISIL

FADA and Frost & Sullivan to conduct customer experience index study

BSNL to launch 4G services across India in August; to use indigenous tech

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :solarRooftop solarrajasthancoal industry

First Published: May 06 2024 | 7:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story