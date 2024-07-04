Rajasthan tourism industry optimistic about state's civil aviation policy

Rajasthan’s tourism industry is optimistic that the state government’s new civil aviation policy will help their sector and other businesses too.

The state cabinet on July 2 approved a policy to develop aviation training and maintenance services.

The policy envisages opening flying schools in Kishangarh, Jhalawar and Bhilwara, and building a greenfield airport in Kota. An aerocity will also be developed in Jaipur, having infrastructure facilities such as hotels and restaurants. Cargo facilities will be started at various airports in the state and old airstrips will be repaired to make them airworthy again.

Tourism expert Mohan Singh Mertiya says the projects listed under the policy will improve aviation in the state, “which will be a big support to the tourism industry”.

“It will fulfil the need of skilled people in Rajasthan’s aviation industry,” he said.

About 190.7 million tourists visited Rajasthan in 2023. Of these, 179 million were domestic tourists and 1.7 million were foreign.

The industry contributes 12-14 per cent to the state economy and employs 8 million, the most after agriculture and textiles.

More airstrips and aviation experts may increase the number of affluent tourists who will be able to travel the state through their charter planes, said Mertiya.

Sanjay Kaushik, who owns a travel agency, says Rajasthan is important for tourism and business. “Jewellery, colour stones, and textile handicrafts are exported in large quantities from the state. So, there was always a need for an aviation policy,” he says, adding that the state government will have to see that the plan “does not remain only on paper”.

Currently, there are six functional airports in Rajasthan. The tourism industry had been demanding that the number of airports be increased. “If the government repairs the airstrips and makes them flight-worthy, tourism will also develop well,” said Kaushik.