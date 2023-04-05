Home / Industry / News / Realtors worried about likelihood of another repo rate hike by RBI

Realtors worried about likelihood of another repo rate hike by RBI

Borrowing costs for both developers and homebuyers will rise, leading to higher housing prices on the one hand, and diminished demand from buyers on the other

Pratigya Yadav New Delhi
Premium
Realtors worried about likelihood of another repo rate hike by RBI

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 4:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to hike the repo rate in its upcoming monetary policy committee review in order to fight rising inflation. This has become a pain point for the real estate sector due to its potential impact on housing sales and home loan rates. The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee had last hiked the key repo rate to 6.5 per cent in February. In the past one year, the key

Topics :Real estate developersInterest rate hikeRBIrepo rate

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 3:37 PM IST

Also Read

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

RBI Monetary Policy: Expect 35 bps repo rate hike tomorrow, say experts

Office mkt remains appealing for long-term investors seeking stable returns

Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, India's oldest, posts highest cargo, surplus

RINL seeks proposals to fund working capital in exchange for steel supply

Earnings of primary base metal players to remain weak in near-term: Icra

India smart TV market grows by 28%, homegrown brands capture 24% share

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story