Record-breaking real estate IPOs in India raise Rs 13,500 cr in 2024

India's real estate sector is experiencing robust growth, underscored by a surge in initial public offerings (IPOs) that signal economic optimism and ample market liquidity. As of October 20, 2024, there have been 123 IPOs, already exceeding the total for 2023. This momentum has translated into a substantial capital influx, with real estate IPOs raising close to Rs 13,500 crore in 2024, nearly twice the amount raised in the previous year, according to Colliers India.

Moreover, retail and institutional investor participation is rising, boosting corporate earnings and market credibility. Since 2010, 47 real estate IPOs have listed, raising over Rs 30,000 crore in the post-pandemic era (2021 onwards) alone.

The growth is driven by robust housing demand, increased office leasing activity, expansion efforts by flexible space operators, and a rise in tourism. Overall, Colliers stated that market sentiment in the real estate sector remains positive. Since 2021, 21 real estate IPOs have raised Rs 31,900 crore, doubling funds from 2017–2020. Housing finance companies (HFCs) led with 46 per cent of capital raised, followed by Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) at 22 per cent, while residential developers raised Rs 5,600 crore, a tenfold increase. “At over 30 per cent gains, the year-to-date performance of the BSE Realty Index has been impressive, significantly outpacing the Sensex. Interestingly, almost one-fifth of the real estate IPOs since 2010 have outperformed even the realty index in 2024. Over 90 per cent of the real estate IPOs listed in the ongoing year have been oversubscribed, an indication of positive market sentiment and investor confidence in the sector,” said Vimal Nadar, senior director and head of research, Colliers India.