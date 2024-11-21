Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Refined petroleum products export rose 12% to $3.3 bn in October: PPAC

Globally, supplies have continued to rise despite ongoing production cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)

Photo: Bloomberg
Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 9:48 PM IST
Demand in key overseas markets has enabled the continuing rise in the export of refined petroleum products, which jumped 12.7 per cent in October, according to the latest data released by the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC). Export of refined petroleum products widened in the latest month to 5.1 million metric tonnes (mmt), earning Indian exporters $3.3 billion.
Exports in the category have increased by 4.2 per cent to 36.8 mmt in the first seven months of FY25, mostly on account of a broad-based increase in exports of petcoke, petrol, and aviation turbine fuel. 
The data would help cheer policymakers, given expectations of falling market demand in the last months of 2024 amid higher supply, and decelerating supply in China and elsewhere.
 
Globally, supplies have continued to rise, despite ongoing production cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) bloc. Last week, the International Energy Agency said the global supply of oil rose by 290,000 barrels per day (b/d) to 102.9 million barrels per day in October as the return of Libyan barrels to the market more than offset lower Kazakh and Iranian supplies.
 
Import of crude oil increased 4.27 per cent in October, rising to 19.5 mmt, up from 18.7 mmt in October 2023, showing that no supply-side shortages exist. On the other hand, the consumption of petroleum products rose 2.56 per cent in the latest month to 20 mmt, signifying that inventories were diverted towards the domestic market.
 
Sales of diesel, the most used fuel in the country, stood at 7.6 mmt in October, the same as 2023.

Outbound petroleum product shipments rise
  Million metric tonnes (MMT) Amount ($ Billion)
Month FY24 FY25 Annual Change (%) FY24 FY25 Annual Change (%)
April 4.36 4.75 8.94 3.33 3.71 11.4
May 5.3 5.26 -0.75 3.57 3.79 6.16
June 5.01 4.98 -0.59 3.44 3.51 2.03
July 5.35 5.1 -4.67 4.09 3.67 -10.26
August 5.82 5 -14 4.92 3.4 -30.89
September 4.8 5.8 20.83 4.3 3.9 -9.3
October 4.5 5.1 13.3 3.6 3.3 -8.3
Total April-October 35.3 36.8 4.24 27.3 25.4 -6.9
Source : PPAC          
 
Domestic fuel consumption grows
  Million metric tonnes (MMT)
Month FY24 FY25 Annual Change (%)
April 18.7 20.15 7.75
May 20.68 21.07 1.88
June 19.48 19.93 2.31
July 18.29 19.66 7.49
August 18.84 18.34 -2.65
September 18.2 17.9 -1.6
October 19.5 20 2.56
Total April-October 133.69 137.05 2.54
Source : PPAC    
   
 
First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 8:40 PM IST

