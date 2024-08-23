Registration of housing properties in Noida, Gr Noida up 29% at 8,212 units

Registration of residential properties in Noida and Greater Noida rose 29 per cent annually in the June quarter to 8,212 units, according to housing brokerage firm Square Yards.

As many as 6,354 units were registered in the year-ago period.

Residential real estate activity in Noida and Greater Noida saw a marked uptick in the June quarter of 2024, with 8,212 residential transactions registered with the Inspector General of Registration (IGR).

"The combined sales value of these transactions reached Rs 6,013 crore, representing a 59 per cent year-on-year surge, outpacing the growth in transaction volume," the consultant said in a statement.