Home / Industry / News / Regulatory authority in e-comm needed for protecting small players: CAIT

Regulatory authority in e-comm needed for protecting small players: CAIT

"There has to be a regulatory authority...like SEBI for share market, and for telecom industry...to regulate and monitor e-commerce and we are going to request the government (for the same)," he said

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 11:06 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The e-commerce industry needs regulation to provide a level-playing field for small businesses, traders' body CAIT said on Tuesday.

Confederation of All India Traders Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said that the "same set of 5-6 companies" are top sellers on prominent e-commerce platforms which leaves no scope for small businesses to grow.

"There has to be a regulatory authority...like SEBI for share market, and for telecom industry...to regulate and monitor e-commerce and we are going to request the government (for the same)," he said.

Speaking at a Meesho event for MSMEs, he also said that the government is likely to roll out a robust e-commerce policy against unethical business practices and foreign direct investment (FDI) violations by the end of the month.

The proposed national e-commerce policy of 2019 by the commerce and industry ministry is said to be in the final stages, with the e-commerce policy aiming to prepare strategies for inclusive and harmonious growth of the e-commerce sector through a streamlined regulatory framework for ease of doing business, adoption of modern technologies, integration of supply chains and enhancing exports through the medium.

"It is in the domain of the government to announce this, but I believe that by the end of the month, we will be having a robust ecommerce policy and rules," he said.

The traders' body has time and again alleged that foreign online retailers violate norms of FDI in commerce and the government should take action against those indulging in malpractices such as deep discounting and predatory pricing.

Also Read

Pro Kabaddi auction 2023: Full list of retained players by all 12 PKL teams

Traders' body CAIT makes a case for lowering GST rate on beverages from 28%

CAIT, Meta's 'WhatsApp se Wyapaar' to digitise 1 cr local businesses

Retail trade policy will be a half-baked without an e-commerce policy: CAIT

Piyush Goyal meet e-commerce firms, CAIT to discuss online retail issues

28% GST move: E-gaming companies fear tax liability may rise to 400%

ESG will help companies create sustainable business culture: Experts

Power regulator CERC issues staff paper on power market coupling

DeepTech SaaS firms can unlock a CAGR of up to 50%: Nasscom report

Footwear industry to record 11% revenue growth this fiscal: Report

Topics :e-commerce policyE-comm marketCAIT

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 11:06 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Honda to hike City, Amaze prices from Sept to offset impact of input costs

Life Insurance Corp picks up 6.66% stake in Jio Financial Services

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within party

Shah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

India News

Nitin Gadkari to launch Bharat NCAP today, here's all you should know

Chandrayaan-3 landing on August 27 if conditions are unfavourable: Isro

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from today

India's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI

Next Story