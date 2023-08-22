DeepTech SaaS firms can unlock a CAGR of up to 50%: Nasscom report

- More than half of total deep-tech use cases leverage AI/ML
- DeepTech with highest use cases:
- Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning: 54%
- Big data and analytics: 39%
- Intelligent automation: 7%
- Augmented/ Virtual Reality (AR/VR): 0.78%
- Decentralisation/Distributed ledger: 0.19%
Deployment of DeepTech solutions by use cases
|Vertical
|Percentage of use cases
|Advanced manufacturing and mobility
|10%
|Health care and life sciences
|4%
|Energy
|1%
|Ecommerce/retail, FMCG, and FMCD
|41%
|Financial services
|17%
|Telecom, media, and technology
|14%
|Government and real estate
|13%
|Horizontal
|Percentage of use cases
|Engineering, product and design
|6%
|Sales and marketing
|41%
|Human resources
|18%
|Operations and supply chain
|14%
|IT, data and automation
|12%
|Finance and legal
|9%
Challenges for DeepTech among Indian B2B SaaS
Market Access: 20%
Regulations: 20%
DeepTech Infrastructure: 27%
Patient capital: 40%
DeepTech Talent: 80%
(Respondents could choose more than one option)