DeepTech SaaS firms can unlock a CAGR of up to 50%: Nasscom report

Business-to-Business (B2B) Software as a Service (SaaS) firms focused on building new intellectual property are likely to lead the industry growth by growing their annual recurring revenue at a CAGR of 30-50 per cent on a sustained basis, says a report released on Tuesday.

The study by industry body Nasscom in collaboration with EY India found that one out of four Indian B2B SaaS companies was focused on new inventions in DeepTech. The report is based on a survey of 201 Indian B2B SaaS companies.

Indian B2B SaaS firms filed 2.5 times more patents in the last five years, as compared to the prior decade of 2008 to 2018. Over 1400 patents filed between them over the past half-decade, compared to only 574 patent filings over the preceding decade.

More than half of total deep-tech use cases leverage AI/ML

DeepTech with highest use cases:

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning: 54%

Big data and analytics: 39%

Intelligent automation: 7%

Augmented/ Virtual Reality (AR/VR): 0.78%