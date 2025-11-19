Rental housing stabilises in Q3 2025 as demand-supply moderates: Report

Top Indian cities saw a phase of consolidation in the rental housing market during July–August 2025 (Q3 2025), with moderation in both demand and supply steering the sector toward a more stable rhythm, according to a report by Magicbricks, a real estate services portal.

National rental housing demand rose by 0.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 0.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in Q3 2025, while supply increased by 0.6 per cent QoQ and 5.9 per cent YoY, indicating a closer alignment between tenant interest and available inventory, the report said.

“The moderation in rents across most cities also indicates a healthy shift toward balance, where supply is catching up with demand. This phase is likely to improve affordability for tenants while creating a more predictable environment for homeowners and investors,” said Prasun Kumar, chief marketing officer, Magicbricks.

The market is resetting after three quarters of strong activity. Even so, average rents continued to firm up, rising 4.4 per cent QoQ and 18.1 per cent YoY, as major metros experienced varied levels of tenant activity through the quarter. Delhi–NCR led the quarter’s movement, with demand surging in Greater Noida (29.5 per cent QoQ), Delhi (17.8 per cent QoQ) and Noida (10.8 per cent QoQ). Kolkata also posted a 5.4 per cent QoQ rise in demand. “While the national rental market has begun to stabilise after several quarters of rapid growth, the continued momentum in NCR shows how infrastructure upgrades, better connectivity and a steady flow of mid-sized homes are sustaining tenant interest,” Kumar added.