Home / Industry / News / Hyderabad overtakes Bengaluru to become top GCC destination: Study

During January to November, Hyderabad accounted for 46 per cent of all new GCCs established, while Bengaluru captured 33 per cent

GCC, Global capability center
Hyderabad now leads India’s GCC expansion, capturing 46% of new centres this year—surpassing Bengaluru on the back of cost efficiency, infrastructure, and a pro-business ecosystem. (Representative image: Shutterstock)
Shivani Shinde Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 4:20 PM IST
Hyderabad has overtaken Bengaluru to become the leading destination for GCCs in India, supported by cost advantage, infrastructure, and pro-business ecosystem, according to a study by UnearthInsights.
 
During January to November, Hyderabad accounted for 46 per cent of all new GCCs established, while Bengaluru captured 33 per cent.
 

-Total GCCs set up during this period: 85-95

 

60+: GCCs entrants

 

25+: Existing GCCs expansion

 

Breakup of GCCs added this year:

 

Hyderabad: 41+

 

Bengaluru: 30+

 

Chennai: 5+

 

Pune: 5+

 

Delhi/NCR: 3+

 

Mumbai: 2+

 

Ahmedabad: 2+

 

--Top global names—Vanguard, StarRez, T-Mobile, Goodyear, and more—have set up or scaled up in India this year.

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

