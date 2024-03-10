Results of 9th round of coal auctions may be announced within two weeks

The results of the 9th round of coal auctions are likely to be announced within two weeks, a senior coal ministry official said.





The latest round of commercial coal mine auctions was launched by the Nominated Authority, the Ministry of Coal, on December 20, 2023.

As many as 32 coal mines were put into action in the 9th round.



"It will take another two weeks to announce the results of the 9th round. Within it, it will be announced," the official told PTI.

As per official information, a total of 40 bids have been received in offline form.



As many as 91 coal mines have been auctioned so far with expected annual revenue of over Rs 33,000 crore since the launch of commercial coal auctions in 2020.



