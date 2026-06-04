Retail's rightsized moment comes with outsized bets on new consumers

The Retailers Association of India (RAI) also sees the move as a deliberate strategic shift rather than a slowdown in expansion. RAI observed that most retailers now operate with two or three standardised store-size models to maintain consistency across markets. “Most retailers today work with two or three store-size models. That’s a deliberate strategy. It lets them maintain consistency in merchandising and customer experience regardless of where they open,” said Kumar Rajagopalan, executive director and CEO, RAI.