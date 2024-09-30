Rising demand sparks expansion of women, child care services by hospitals

Sensing high demand for specialised women and child healthcare services, Indian hospitals are embarking on expansion plans for such services, including new centres, expanding the workforce, and adding more super-specialities to their fold.

Apart from overall population growth, hospital sector insiders say that there is rising demand for specialised maternal and child healthcare services such as obstetrics, gynaecology, infertility, neonatology, and paediatrics.

Leading hospital chain Aster DM recently announced the launch of its new Women & Children Hospital in Hyderabad. The 300-bed, state-of-the-art facility will address the unique healthcare needs of women and children of all ages. It will be the group's second such hospital, alongside its existing facility in Bengaluru. Aster DM Healthcare is investing approximately Rs 220 crore in this project, spanning over 3 lakh square feet. Phase 1 is expected to be completed by mid-FY26, with the hospital fully operational by the last quarter of 2026.



“Beyond just curative treatments, the unit will provide preventive healthcare and wellness programmes for women and children. There will be a clear focus on early screenings, vaccinations, nutrition counselling, and health education,” an Aster DM Healthcare spokesperson said. The hospital chain is also recruiting more medical experts in these therapy areas, setting up multidisciplinary teams (including sub-specialists), and training its personnel.

Bengaluru-based Sparsh Hospital said it has experienced a growth of 35 per cent in its Child and Women Care unit over the past two years. As part of its expansion, Sparsh Hospital is adding specialised services such as paediatric urology, cardiology, and gynaecological oncology. Additionally, it is enhancing neonatal care and developing specialised infrastructure for high-risk pregnancies and complex cases, with over 10 subspecialities focused on women’s and children’s health.



“In the future, we aim to further integrate multidisciplinary care for women and children, ensuring that in complex cases requiring urologists, plastic surgeons, gastroenterologists, or other specialists, we can offer comprehensive care under one roof,” said Joseph Pasangha, group chief operating officer, Sparsh Group of Hospitals.

Sparsh plans to open two new units in Hennur and South Bengaluru, doubling bed capacity to 300 from 150 currently. The focus is on expanding Women and Child Care, with a 20-25 per cent capital expenditure increase for advanced facilities. The company said it plans to expand the unit team by adding up to 150 doctors by FY25, focusing on infertility care and paediatric subspecialities.



Additionally, Trichy-based Kauvery Hospitals plans to expand Maa Kauvery Women & Child Care Hospital into high-risk pregnancy care, urogynecology, uro-oncology, IVF services, and fetal medicine. Paediatric services include bone marrow transplants, cardiac interventions, and ECMO, offered by few hospitals.

“We offer advanced paediatric care, comprehensive women’s health services, school health programmes, and early fetal medicine interventions to ensure health and safety for mothers and children. We currently have 70-100 doctors at Maa Kauvery and plan to recruit more specialists based on our expansion into new regions and facilities by FY25,” said Senguttuvan Duraisamy, co-founder and executive director, chief paediatrician, Kauvery Hospital.



Kauvery further plans to expand Maa Kauvery in Chennai, Bengaluru, and Tier-II cities, investing in infrastructure, new speciality wings, and cuttiedge technology for enhanced patient care.

Motherhood Hospital, which offers services from gynaecological care to specialised NICU (neonatal intensive care unit) and PICU (paediatric intensive care unit) treatment, plans to enter Kolkata soon. “We are actively seeking strategic partnerships to capitalise on the exciting opportunities presented by emerging healthcare markets in India,” said Vijayarathna Venkatraman, chief executive officer, Motherhood Hospitals.

Currently, housing over 880 doctors specialising in paediatric and women’s health, Motherhood plans to expand the number by FY25. “This will involve hiring both experienced specialists and medical talent across various subspecialities to ensure that we continue to provide world-class healthcare to women and children,” added Venkatraman.