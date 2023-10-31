Robust growth predicted in Indian electric vehicle market by 2025: ICRA

According to rating agency ICRA's recent report, electric vehicle penetration is improving at a healthy pace, spurred by government support in the form of subsidies, enhanced awareness and increasing product launches. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are also focused on value engineering initiatives to develop more affordable electric vehicles. ICRA expects electric bus, electric two-wheeler and electric three-wheeler penetration to grow significantly by FY25.

The report highlights that the electric two-wheeler segment has emerged as a frontrunner, accounting for 85-90 per cent of total EV sales, selling more than 7 lakh units in FY23. Penetration of electric two-wheelers in the overall two-wheeler sales increased nearly 5 per cent. This growth could be attributed to government subsidies, which promoted adoption. The reduction in subsidy benefits for electric two-wheelers under the FAME-II policy from June 2023 has somewhat decelerated the adoption rate; however, the segment is projected to penetrate the market by 10-12 per cent in FY25, indicative of its ongoing popularity.

Electric three-wheelers have gained traction, achieving a 7 per cent penetration rate in FY23 (excludes the rickshaw segment, which is already electrified to a large extent) and are expected to grow by 14-16 per cent in FY25. Meanwhile, electric buses, buoyed by government measures, have surged, with over 1,800 units sold in FY23. Penetration is predicted to rise to 11-13 per cent in FY25.

Electric cars, while considered an intermediate step towards full EV adoption, are also gaining traction. Range anxiety concerns are mitigating as customer acceptance is increasing. This gradual shift is expected to continue, though subsidies have lessened. ICRA predicts electric cars could penetrate the market by 4-6 per cent in FY25.

Amid this electrification transition, original equipment manufacturers are making substantial investments in EV platforms and manufacturing capacities. While these investments may temper short-term returns, they bode well for the industry's future competitiveness. Efforts to enhance distribution networks and capabilities to boost exports are also underway.