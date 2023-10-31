Home / Industry / News / Centre sanctioned NH projects worth Rs 3 trillion in 10 yrs in NE: Gadkari

Centre sanctioned NH projects worth Rs 3 trillion in 10 yrs in NE: Gadkari

He said the length of national highways in the region has gone up from about 10,800 km in 2014 to 15,740 km now

Press Trust of India Guwahati
Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways | Photo: PTI

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 1:45 PM IST
Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said national highway projects worth nearly Rs 3 lakh core have been sanctioned in the past 10 years, increasing the length of NH by 45 per cent in the region.

Gadkari, however, also warned that the authorities are facing land acquisition problems in some of the NE states such as Nagaland and Meghalaya and projects could be closed if the issues are not resolved soon.

Addressing a press conference after reviewing the progress of NH works in Assam, Gadkari said, "Projects worth Rs 2,89,425 have been given to NE in the last 10 years. These comprise upcoming, ongoing and completed projects.

He said the length of national highways in the region has gone up from about 10,800 km in 2014 to 15,740 km now.

The union minister also announced sanction of Rs 800 crore under two schemes for Assam.

Topics :Nitin GadkarinortheastNational Highways

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 1:45 PM IST

