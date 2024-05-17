Home / Industry / News / SAIL watching Chinese steel imports post US tariff hikes: Chairman

SAIL watching Chinese steel imports post US tariff hikes: Chairman

The state-run SAIL has continued to buy steelmaking coking coal from Russia at 75,000 tons per ship

Bhilai Steel plant
Steel Authority of India is keenly watching Chinese imports after the United States raised tariffs on shipments from Beijing. Image: SAIL's Website
Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 1:12 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Steel Authority of India is keenly watching Chinese imports after the United States raised tariffs on shipments from Beijing, its chairman Amarendu Prakash said on Friday.

US President Joe Biden earlier this week unveiled steep tariff increases on an array of Chinese imports, including steel, leading Indian mills to fear that shipments from the top alloy producer will surge as other economies turn away.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Indian steel industry is already battling a glut of cheaper Chinese steel, with shipments nearly doubling year-on-year in the financial year ended March 2024.

The state-run SAIL has continued to buy steelmaking coking coal from Russia at 75,000 tons per ship, Prakash added.

 

 

Also Read

SAIL-Bhilai to set up Chhattisgarh's first 15-Mw floating solar plant

21 workers under medical observation after fire at SAIL's Bokaro plant

Chhattisgarh's SAIL-Bhilai Steel Plant creates a national record

Govt scraps sale of Salem plant; 3rd SAIL unit's privatisation put on hold

US makers of masks, gloves get lifeline from tariffs on Chinese products

Govt developing policy for low grade iron ore beneficiation: Steel secy

Tracking apps, variable pay: How IT firms are nudging staff back to office

WFH no more concern for office space demand: Cushman & Wakefield India head

IT job market rebounding? Tech firms viewing more CVs now, says Info Edge

Global investors' preference for AI hits India IT stocks' heft as tech bets

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :SAILiron and steel industryIndian steel productionChinese steelUS tariff on steelUS tariffs

First Published: May 17 2024 | 1:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story