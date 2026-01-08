Salary gap persists, fewer women take up executive roles, says study

The world remains deeply unequal when it comes to gender parity. Women earn 25–30 per cent less than their male counterparts for similar roles, with the gap widening to as much as 28 per cent in leadership positions.

In Corporate India, women account for about 31 per cent of entry-level roles, but their presence drops sharply to 17 per cent at the executive level and 20 per cent on company boards, largely due to mandatory requirements. This points to a systemic exclusion from decision-making roles and economic power, according to Her Path, Her Power, a study by TeamLease in collaboration with the India Employer Forum and GAN Global, released on Thursday.