SC clarifies order allowing AGR dues re-examination to apply only to Vi

The Supreme Court of India has said that its order allowing the central government to re-examine the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues for the financial year 2016-17 will apply only to Vodafone Idea (Vi) and not to any other telecom companies.

In the written order copy uploaded on Tuesday, a two-judge Bench of Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran said that the October 27 order passed by it will only change to the extent that the Centre will be allowed to re-examine the entire AGR dues of Vodafone Idea up to the financial year 2016-17, instead of just the additional demand raised for that fiscal.

“The rest of the order shall remain intact,” the two-judge Bench said in the order copy. On October 27, the two-judge Bench had said that the central government was free to reconsider Vodafone Idea’s plea to set aside the additional demand of Rs 9,450 crore raised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). On November 3, the apex court verbally modified its October 27 order. It allowed the Centre to re-examine Vodafone Idea’s AGR dues up to 2016-17, instead of just the additional demand raised for that fiscal year. It was, however, unclear whether the order allowing the central government to re-examine AGR dues was limited to Vodafone Idea or could extend to other telecom companies as well.