Maharashtra rejects bond bids again as seven states raise ₹11,600 crore

Seven states raised Rs 11,600 crore at the weekly bond auction on Tuesday, lower than the notified amount of Rs 13,600 crore. Maharashtra rejected all bids for the re-issue of its 2050 and 2055 bonds, each worth Rs 1,000 crore.

Why did Maharashtra reject all bond bids again?

The borrowed amount was significantly below the Rs 19,450 crore indicated in the borrowing calendar.

“The cut-offs were along the expected lines. For Maharashtra, the bidding was also good, but they decided not to accept any bids for their re-issue,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank.

Previously, Maharashtra had rejected bids on August 26 this year. According to experts, the state’s fiscal position remains stronger than several others, and it is unwilling to borrow at higher yields.

How did yields move at the auction? The cut-off yield on 10-year state bonds was set at 7.14 per cent, compared with 7.23 per cent in the previous week. “Maharashtra’s decision likely reflects its treasury management, as borrowing costs are much higher now. For instance, Andhra Pradesh’s 10-year State Development Loan (SDL) traded about 60 basis points above the G-Sec, with the spread widening from 30–40 to around 60 basis points. The state may either have sufficient revenue and doesn’t need funds immediately, or is unwilling to borrow at such elevated rates, preferring to wait for yields to ease,” said Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, Bank of Baroda.

What factors are affecting state borrowing this quarter? State borrowing has declined this quarter following the release of two tranches of tax devolution in October 2025, which may have reduced the borrowing needs of some states. In Q2FY26, states had indicated borrowings of Rs 2.87 trillion but ended up raising Rs 3 trillion. For the third quarter of FY26, states and Union Territories plan to borrow up to Rs 2.81 trillion through state government securities. States borrowed Rs 5 trillion through state bonds in the first half of FY26, with Q2 issuances marginally exceeding the indicative borrowing calendar — the first such instance in seven quarters.