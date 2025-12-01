Home / Industry / News / SC orders CBI probe into digital arrest scams, seeks full govt cooperation

SC orders CBI probe into digital arrest scams, seeks full govt cooperation

Supreme Court has asked the CBI to prioritise its investigation into digital arrest scams, directing all states and government agencies to cooperate and empowering the agency to examine bankers

Supreme Court, SC
The court gave the CBI a free hand to examine the role of bankers under the Prevention of Corruption Act, wherever fraudulent accounts have been used to facilitate digital arrest scams. (Photo: PTI)
Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 7:25 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take charge of the probe into digital arrest scams across India, flagging the issue as a matter requiring “immediate attention”.
 
A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi ordered that the agency treat such scams as its first priority while dealing with cybercrimes that also include investment and part-time job frauds. The direction came in a suo motu case taken up by the court in October to address the rise in online extortion rackets.
 
"Digital arrest scams require immediate attention of the premier investigating agency of the country. Therefore, we proceed with a clear direction that the CBI shall firstly investigate cases on digital arrest scams. The other categories of scams shall be taken up in the next stages," the court ordered.
 
The bench noted that these scams involve impersonation of law enforcement officials, and coercion of victims — often senior citizens — into transferring large sums of money under threat of arrest.
 
"Since cognizance was taken, several victims have approached the court. The magnitude of this organised crime is evident from the multiple FIRs (first information reports) registered across states,” the order stated.
 
The court gave the CBI a free hand to examine the role of bankers under the Prevention of Corruption Act, wherever fraudulent accounts have been used to facilitate digital arrest scams. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was also asked to assist the court by exploring whether artificial intelligence (AI) or machine learning (ML) systems could be engaged to detect suspicious accounts and automatically freeze proceeds of crime.
 
Authorities governed by the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, such as social media platforms, have been directed to cooperate fully with the CBI during the investigation. To ensure uniformity of action, states that have not yet granted general consent to the CBI have been told to do so immediately, enabling the agency to carry out investigations across India without jurisdictional barriers.
 
Recognising the global reach of such frauds, the court further authorised the CBI to seek the assistance of Interpol whenever required. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has also been asked to propose safeguards to prevent misuse of SIM cards, especially where multiple numbers are issued in the same name.
 
State governments, meanwhile, have been directed to hasten the establishment of dedicated cybercrime centres. Any state that faces administrative or financial constraints should inform the bench, so that remedial steps can be considered, the top court said.
 
At an earlier hearing, the court had been told that nearly ₹3,000 crore had been siphoned off through digital arrest and related scams. The suo motu case itself was triggered by a letter from an elderly couple who lost ₹1.5 crore to fraudsters posing as CBI and judicial officers. The scammers used forged Supreme Court documents and video calls to intimidate the victims into paying under threat of arrest.
 
The court also took note of media reports suggesting that similar scams had occurred across several states and sought responses from the Centre and the CBI on October 17. It also requested the assistance of the Attorney General of India.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

CII seeks overhaul of Environment Protection Act for unified clearance body

Think & Learn RP, GLAS representative, EY India chief summoned by Kerala HC

Delhi HC seeks Centre, CCI reply to Apple plea on global turnover penalty

Premium

Media and entertainment sector will be disrupted by AI: I&B Ministry secy

DoT directs mandatory Sanchar Saathi pre-installation, SIM-binding rules

Topics :Supreme CourtCBICybercrimeRBICyber fraud

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 6:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story