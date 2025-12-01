DoT directs mandatory Sanchar Saathi pre-installation, SIM-binding rules

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has asked all mobile handset makers to mandatorily pre-install the Sanchar Saathi app in all their newer products, whether manufactured or imported for use in the country, sources said.

In a November 28 letter sent to all handset manufacturers and importers of the country, the artificial intelligence (AI) and digital intelligence unit of the DoT has said that all the companies must pre-install this app and ensure that the app is “readily visible and accessible to the end users at the time of first use or device setup and that its functionalities are not disabled or restricted”.

What does the Sanchar Saathi app enable users to do? The Sanchar Saathi app of the DoT allows users to check the validity of their handset’s International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) details, verify their genuineness, report cyber fraud and spam calls, report stolen mobile phones and address other aspects of mobile handset and telecom cybersecurity. How must handset makers handle existing devices already in the market? Further, for devices that have already been manufactured or are with retail partners, the handset makers will have to push users to download the app through “software updates”. “All manufacturer and importers of mobile handsets that are intended for use in India shall submit compliance reports to the DoT within 120 days from issue of these directions,” the DoT said in its directive to the handset makers.

Why are handset makers raising concerns? Mobile phone makers and industry executives, however, said that these directions were “not practically implementable” and that the DoT did not consult handset makers before issuing them. What other directives has the DoT issued to communication apps? On November 28, the AI and digital intelligence unit of the DoT had also issued another set of instructions to over-the-top communication platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, Arattai, Snapchat, Sharechat, JioChat and Josh, asking them to complete the SIM-binding-to-device exercise within the next 90 days. The directive also said that these intermediaries must ensure that the application on the device is continuously linked to the SIM card and the phone number on which the account was registered. Such communication apps should not be allowed to operate on a mobile device if the specific SIM card used to register the account on the platform initially is not continuously present in the device.