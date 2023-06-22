Home / Industry / News / Tipping over tippling: Scotch consumption in India has doubled since 2020

Tipping over tippling: Scotch consumption in India has doubled since 2020

In 2022, India became the world's leading Scotch export destination by volume

BS Web Team New Delhi
Tipping over tippling: Scotch consumption in India has doubled since 2020

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2023 | 9:59 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Scotch sales in India have nearly doubled in the past two years on the back of higher consumption by millennials and a growing middle class, a report by The Economic Times (ET) said on Thursday.
The report, based on data by global alcohol market analysts IWSR, said that India consumed 7.5 million cases of Scotch whisky in 2022 as compared to 3.9 million in 2020. One case has nine litres of whisky.

The data also highlighted that in 2022, India became the world's leading Scotch export destination by volume. In 2020, India was second to France in Scotch imports in terms of volume. Moreover, it also shows that premiumisation in Scotch is evident.
Moreover, the report said that premium whisky is now a popular choice for millennials owing to increasing income. Its versatility as a cocktail mix and easy availability through restaurants are also important reasons for its rise in demand.

Shweta Jain, chief business development officer of premium, luxury, reserve and craft at Diageo India, retailing brands such as Johnnie Walker, Black Dog and Singleton, told ET, "Indian consumers have preferred Scotch for its depth of flavours for generations. The young legal drinking age entrants continue to find that aspirational and have started discovering the versatility that Scotch gives to various occasions and serves."
Another industry expert, Sachin Mehta, country director-India and Indian subcontinent at William Grant & Sons, which owns Glenfiddich and Balvenie brands, was also quoted in the report as saying, "Premium products across spirits are under-indexed and this is a natural correction, accelerated by at-home drinking which made people shift consumption to less but better quality drinking."

The executives also said that a significant purchase volume shifted from global travel retail to domestic retail during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and has not returned since then.
However, despite the surge in demand, Scotch still accounts for just 3.1 per cent of the total alcohol consumption in India.

Also Read

British Scotch companies seek safeguard against excise duty hikes

Alcohol sales in India rose to a four-year high in 2022, says report

After WHO's warning on cancer link, a look at how India consumes alcohol

No amount of alcohol 'safe', even low consumption hikes cancer risk: WHO

What does economic research tell us about festival gifting and alcohol?

Extend trusted source mandate to all devices in network, says COAI

Grab slashes 1,000 jobs in biggest round of job cuts since pandemic

Creativity, engaging stories drive brand sales, says Kantar report

Residential real estate sales to grow by 8-10% in FY22-23: CRISIL study

Competition body reviewing report on Apple app store billing policy

Topics :Scotch whiskyalcoholblended scotchBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 22 2023 | 9:59 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story