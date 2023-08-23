Home / Industry / News / Shriram Properties, ASK Property Fund to jointly invest in Chennai project

Shriram Properties, ASK Property Fund to jointly invest in Chennai project

The project acquisition formalities were completed and is being launched as "Shriram 122 West" shortly

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 4:47 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Realty firm Shriram Properties Ltd (SPL) and ASK Property Fund on Wednesday announced a joint investment of Rs 206 crore in a residential project in Chennai.

The joint investment is "towards 100 per cent of development rights in an ongoing project in Chennai, through SPL's wholly owned subsidiary Shrivision Elevations Pvt Ltd."

The project acquisition formalities were completed and is being launched as "Shriram 122 West" shortly.

With a total saleable area of 1.9 million square feet spread across two phases, the project has an aggregate revenue potential of Rs 1,200 crore in the next 5 years.

The project comprises of around 1,900 residential units, predominantly targeting the mid-income group.

Also Read

Shriram Properties, ASK Property Fund invest Rs 206 cr in a Chennai project

Shriram Properties Q1 profit rises 59% to Rs 16.62 cr on better income

Residential real estate sales to grow by 8-10% in FY22-23: CRISIL study

Ashiana Housing's sales bookings jump 2-fold to 1,313 crore in FY23

Ashiana Housing to invest Rs 275 cr to develop project for senior citizens

Sales of solar energy kits rise to 5.2 mn globally in second half of 2022

Pilot's death brings focus back on industry norms to handle fatigue

Tata Communications launches cloud-based roaming lab for 5G trials

Regulatory authority in e-comm needed for protecting small players: CAIT

28% GST move: E-gaming companies fear tax liability may rise to 400%

Topics :Real Estate Shriram PropertiesASK GroupChennai

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 4:47 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Honeywell launches new AGL manufacturing facility in India's Gurugram

SoftBank-owned Arm files for IPO in US, could be biggest in nearly 2 years

Election News

MP polls: Congress to conduct caste census after poll victory, says Kharge

Women's reservation not my domestic problem, it concerns 700 mn women: BRS

India News

IMD Weather Forecast (Aug 23): Heavy rains in Delhi, UP and Northeast India

Economy News

India to become growth engine for world, will be $5 trn economy soon: PM

India's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI

Next Story