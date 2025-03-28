Sick units in Uttar Pradesh to make way for auto industry, IT parks

Uttar Pradesh is working on a road map to develop automobile industries and information technology (IT) parks on the idle land of defunct textile mills.

The blueprint, which will be implemented by the UP State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA), aims to contribute to the state’s $1 trillion economy target. It includes the acquisition of land for allotment to private companies for setting up new industrial entities, such as solar energy plants, IT parks, textile and garment units, automobile industries, and electric vehicle (EV) clusters etc.

According to UPSIDA Chief Executive Officer Mayur Maheshwari, the Yogi Adityanath government plans to utilise the land of defunct spinning mills to establish industries that will drive socioeconomic development and create employment opportunities for the youth.

These defunct mills are scattered across Sitapur, Fatehpur, Prayagraj, Ghazipur, Farrukhabad, and Bulandshahr districts. While an IT park is proposed in Bulandshahr, EV clusters are planned to be developed in Prayagraj, Sitapur, Fatehpur, and Farrukhabad. Similarly, garment and automobile industries are proposed for Ghazipur in the eastern UP region. Recently, the Yogi government identified nearly 451 acres of land associated with defunct textile units for fresh allotment. These textile and yarn units are owned by the UP Cooperative Spinning Mills Federation, UP State Textile Corporation Limited, UP State Spinning Company Limited, and UP State Yarn Company Limited.

According to sources, these entities collectively hold a prime land bank of almost 1,000 acres, which can be repurposed for greenfield industrial projects. The defunct mills are located in Meerut, Hardoi, Jhansi, Prayagraj, Banda, Ballia, Mau, Rae Bareli, Barabanki, Amroha, Bareilly, Ghazipur, Fatehpur, Farrukhabad, Sitapur, Bijnor, Sant Kabir Nagar, and Bulandshahr districts. Since the availability of encumbrance-free land is a prerequisite for rapid industrial development, the state government is actively working to expand its land inventory. Uttar Pradesh aims to create an industrial land bank of more than 150,000 acres by 2027. Currently, the state has about 54,000 acres, requiring the acquisition of an additional 96,000 acres.