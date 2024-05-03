Space regulator IN-SPACe releases norms, guidelines to implement policy

Space regulator IN-SPACe on Friday unveiled norms, guidelines and procedures for effective implementation of the Indian space policy that opened up the sector to private players to engage in a range of activities from building and launching satellites to setting up ground stations and share remote sensing data.

The 147-page document lists out space activities that need authorisation from IN-SPACe, specifies criteria for granting such authorisations and provides necessary guidelines/pre-requisites to be fulfilled by an applicant for making an authorisation application.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The norms, guidelines and procedures (NGP) will complement the government's endeavour in providing a predictable regulatory regime, transparency and ease of doing business in the Indian space sector.

According to the NGP document, any entity, whether Indian or foreign, carrying out space activities from Indian territory, its exclusive economic zone, or within its jurisdiction, needs authorisation from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe).

The authorisation is required for a wide range of activities, including launching, operating, guiding, planning re-entry of space objects, establishing communication and remote sensing satellites, hosting payloads, operating space transportation systems, and disseminating high-resolution remote sensing data pertaining to Indian territory.

The NGP document states, "Only an Indian entity can apply to IN-SPACe seeking authorisation. Non-Indian entities desiring to conduct space activity in India can apply to IN-SPACe for authorisation through an Indian entity, which could be its Indian subsidiary, joint venture or any other collaboration arrangement recognised by the Government of India."



"However, the authorised representative/dealer of non-Indian entities can seek IN-SPACe authorisation for certain category of authorisations such as authorization of non-Indian GSO and/or NGSO satellite/constellation to enable provisioning of its capacity in India for communication services, dissemination of space-based earth observation/remote sensing data, etc," the document adds.

It also outlines the process for registering space objects in India's national registry and makes it mandatory for operators to provide detailed information about their space objects, ensuring compliance with space debris mitigation guidelines and operational safety protocols.

The government released the space policy last year that delineates the role of several government bodies, such as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Department of Space, apart from specifying the role non-governmental entities will play in India's space ecosystem.