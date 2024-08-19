Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
SpiceJet is losing ground
|Month
|Domestic passenger market share of SpiceJet (in %)
|Domestic passenger market share of Akasa Air (in %)
|Jan-23
|7.3
|2.8
|Feb-23
|7.1
|3
|Mar-23
|6.4
|3.3
|Apr-23
|5.8
|4
|May-23
|5.4
|4.8
|Jun-23
|4.4
|4.9
|Jul-23
|4.2
|5.2
|Aug-23
|4.4
|4.2
|Sep-23
|4.4
|4.2
|Oct-23
|5
|4.2
|Nov-23
|6.2
|4.2
|Dec-23
|5.6
|4.4
|Jan-24
|5.6
|4.5
|Feb-24
|5.2
|4.5
|Mar-24
|5.3
|4.4
|Apr-24
|4.7
|4.4
|May-24
|4
|4.8
|Jun-24
|3.8
|4.8
|Jul-24
|3.1
|4.7
Source: DGCA