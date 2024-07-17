Disappointed with K'taka bill that seeks reservation for locals: Nasscom

Indian IT industry body National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom) in a statement said that the association and its members are disappointed and express deep concern regarding the passage of the Karnataka State Employment of Local Industries Factories Establishment Act Bill, 2024.The industry body said that it is seeking an urgent meeting for industry representatives with state authorities to discuss the concerns and prevent the state's progress from being derailed.“The technology sector has been crucial to Karnataka’s economic and social development, with Bengaluru known globally as India’s Silicon Valley. Its deeply disturbing to see this kind of bill which will not only hamper the growth of the industry, impact jobs and the global brand for the state,” said a statement from Nasscom.The IT and startup industry body further added that the technology sector contributes almost 25 per cent of the state GDP and has played a key role in enabling higher growth for the state, higher per capita income than the national average. With over a quarter of India’s digital talent, the state houses over 30 per cent of the total GCCs and around 11000 start-ups.“Nasscom members are seriously concerned about the provisions of this bill and urge the state government to withdraw the bill. The bill's provisions threaten to reverse this progress, drive away companies, and stifle startups, especially when more global firms (GCCs) are looking to invest in the state. At the same time, the restrictions could force companies to relocate as local skilled talent becomes scarce,” said the statement.Nasscom further added that in today's highly competitive landscape, knowledge led businesses will locate where talent is as attracting skilled workers is crucial for success.“Globally, there is a huge shortage for skilled talent and Karnataka despite the large pool, is no exception. For states to become a key technology hub a dual strategy is key - magnet for best talent worldwide and focussed investment in building a strong talent pool within the state through formal and vocational channels,” it stated.The state government on Monday, July 15 had come out with a detailed report on the GCC industry and how it is thriving in Karnataka. However, now this bill raises concern.The Karnataka Government’s bill that gives 50 per cent reservation in management jobs and 75 per cent in non-management jobs for locals in the private sector has drawn sharp criticism from industry leaders.On Tuesday, the Siddaramaiah government approved a bill that gives 100 per cent reservation for locals in lower posts (grade C and D) in the private sector. The bill also directs the appointment of Kannadigas to 50 per cent of management positions and 75 per cent of non-management positions.