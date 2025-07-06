Streaming platforms tap micro dramas, creator-led content to lure audiences

Streaming platforms are creating separate subsections to offer micro dramas and are also exploring content made by influencers and content creators to attract more viewers, compete with social media platforms, and expand monetisation streams.

This comes at a time when the industry is witnessing a rise in mobile-first audiences, largely driven by short-format content.

In May, Balaji Telefilms’ streaming platform ALTT added Kutingg, while Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) in June announced that it had entered a strategic equity partnership with Bullet, a new-age content and technology start-up, to offer micro dramas to its audiences. In October, Kuku TV was launched as a micro drama platform by KUKU FM. Regionally, JOJO — a Gujarati-language entertainment platform — is also planning to enter the micro drama space.

Earlier, ZEEL said in a statement that as the digital ecosystem grows exponentially, it is constantly identifying value-accretive opportunities to drive scale. Its strategic partnership with Bullet aims to build a competitive advantage for the future by identifying innovative formats and scaling them through its platforms to drive monetisation. Like ALTT, the company will be integrating the micro drama segment into its ZEE5 ecosystem. ALSO READ: Indian OTT platforms continue to expand, but on smaller scale with low risk Micro dramas, which typically last from 30 seconds to one or two minutes per episode, are generally designed for mobile-first audiences, also known as the vertical video content segment. A media executive said on condition of anonymity that as mobile content consumption continues to rise, the vertical video content segment offers fast narrative storytelling in a scrolling format similar to Instagram Reels. Additionally, shorter attention spans and a shift in viewing habits from big screens to smaller ones have fuelled the growth of this segment in India, said a spokesperson of a micro drama platform.

“Micro dramas fit into everyday life without demanding too much time, and that's what’s working,” said Dhruvin Shah, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), JOJO. “The vertical format, especially with mobile-first platforms, just makes it super accessible. At JOJO, we saw this trend building. That’s why we’re working on something called ‘JO’, our micro drama vertical, which is still under development. We're building JO to showcase original Gujarati micro-fiction, creator content, and even AI (artificial intelligence)-led storytelling.” He further added that on the platform, long-form content had an average watch time of around 45 to 60 minutes daily. However, when they experimented with vertical, short-form pilots, the average daily watch time jumped to over 90 minutes in some cases.

“That kind (rise in users’ daily average watch time) of engagement is a big win for advertisers,” said Shah. For Kuku TV, 80 per cent of its audience comes from tier I and II cities. While the company’s spokesperson did not share the exact subscriber base, the platform's subscriber growth has been immense since its launch. Currently, Kuku TV has 50 million downloads on the Play Store and has been the number one app for many weeks in terms of downloads. It is also one of the top micro drama apps globally, according to its spokesperson. “Viewers are already accustomed to shorter-format user-generated content via reels and shorts. Hence, professionally generated content (PGC), offering more serialised storytelling in a convenient format, has led to users thronging to watch micro dramas in genres they are familiar with or like to watch,” the spokesperson noted.

ALSO READ: Electronics makers face fresh blow from import curb on gold compounds Like micro dramas, the creator-led content segment — which typically features influencers and creator-led shows — is in its growth phase. In February, JioHotstar launched an initiative, Sparks, with 20 exclusive originals across 10 genres. In May, Dish TV’s OTT aggregator platform, Watcho, launched another segment called FLIQS, which is an open platform for professionally generated content by filmmakers and creators. While these creators can set up their own channels similar to YouTube, Watcho — through FLIQS — will help generate traffic, promote their work, and allow them to decide how to monetise their content, using models such as transactional video on demand (TVOD) and subscription video on demand (SVOD), among others.