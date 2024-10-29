Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / Sugar industry calls for price hike to Rs 39.14 per kg to help cut losses

Sugar industry calls for price hike to Rs 39.14 per kg to help cut losses

Present ex-mill sugar prices average Rs 36.5 per kg, which falls below the calculated production cost of Rs. 41.66 per kg

Sugar
ISMA President M Prabhakar Rao, said, "We need urgent support from the Government to increase the MSP of sugar to reduce losses being faced by the industry." Photo: Unsplash.com
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 8:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sugar industry body ISMA has demanded that the minimum selling price (MSP) of the sweetener should be increased to Rs 39.14 per kg from the current Rs 31 per kg as millers are facing losses due to high production cost.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Indian Sugar and Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) called for an increase in the Minimum Sale Price (MSP) of sugar, which has remained unchanged at Rs 31 per kg since February 2019.

During this period, it said the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) of sugarcane has increased five times, with the FRP now standing at Rs 340 per quintal for the 202425 sugar season.

Under the Sugar Price (Control) Order of 2018, MSP determination should account for FRP levels, but the current MSP fails to reflect these rising costs.

"As sugar contributes over 85 per cent of the industry's revenue, ISMA stresses that the ex-mill price of sugar must be sufficient to cover cane purchase costs and support financial viability," it said.

Present ex-mill sugar prices average Rs 36.5 per kg, which falls below the calculated production cost of Rs. 41.66 per kg.

More From This Section

Updated regulation on curbing spam calls likely by Jan, says Trai chairman

Premium

Record-breaking real estate IPOs in India raise Rs 13,500 cr in 2024 so far

Irish tax perks under I-T lens: What it means for aircraft leasing?

NPPA asks pharma manufacturers to cut price of 3 anti-cancer drugs

Trai extends deadline for traceability mandate on OTPs to December 1

To address this, ISMA has advocated for an MSP of Rs 39.14 per kg.

"This adjustment would ensure mills can remain financially viable and make timely payments to farmers, avoiding arrears that strain the rural economy," ISMA said.

The association said the increase would have minimal impact on consumers, as over 60 per cent of sugar is used by industries capable of absorbing the cost.

ISMA President M Prabhakar Rao, said, "We need urgent support from the Government to increase the MSP of sugar to reduce losses being faced by the industry."  The increase of MSP will protect the minimum ex-factory price particularly during the crushing season during which the prices tend to go below the cost of production, bleeding the mills and making them financially unviable, he added.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Increase in ethanol production to prevent Indian sugar exports, says Wilmar

Nestle to launch of 'no refined sugar' variants of infant food Cerelac

IBA calls for tax on non-alcoholic beverages based on sugar content

Govt mulling to increase ethanol price, sugar MSP: Food Minister Joshi

Govt notifies 8,606 tonnes raw cane sugar exports to US under TRQ regime

Topics :Sugar price hike

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 8:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story