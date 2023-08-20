Home / Industry / News / Sugar mills urge govt for exemption from jute bags packaging rules

Sugar mills urge govt for exemption from jute bags packaging rules

The request for relaxation has been made due to the increased cost associated with the use of jute bags, as well as the operational challenges they present

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
Premium
The letter explains that sugar may sometimes endure two rainy seasons, and any moisture absorbed during production or storage can be detrimental to the sugar.

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2023 | 10:25 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Sugar millers have urged the government to totally exempt sugar from the mandatory 20 per cent jute-bag packaging from the 2023-24 season, which will start in October.

The relaxation has been sought on grounds of increase in cost due to use of jute bags and also owing to operational challenges.

In a letter to the textiles secretary, the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories (NFCSF) said that while jute bags were good for packaging of grains, they were not ideal for sugar. Jute bags, being airy, protect live entities like grains and cereals, but may not be effective for sugar.

Also, sugar is highly hygroscopic and a part of the annual production is stored for more than one year. It sometimes passes through two rainy seasons and moisture gained during production or storage is not good for sugar.

The letter also states that, unlike grains, which need to be cleaned before cooking, sugar is consumed in its existing form. Sugar packaging in jute bags is also harmful when consumed directly: Jute fibres cannot be removed from sugar.

The gaps and pores in jute bags could lead to moisture gain, which could result in microbiological growth.

The millers said that the colour of sugar packed in jute bags may deteriorate over time. Bulk consumers of sugar, such as beverages, biscuits and confectionery makers, refuse to accept such discoloured sugar.

Also Read

Decent upside in select sugar stocks as business prospects turn sweeter

Co-0238, India's wonder sugarcane variety tries to get its juice back

Coop sugar factories urge PM Narendra Modi to revise minimum sale price

Fair & remunerative price of Rs 315 per qtl for sugarcane this season: Govt

Centre hikes sugarcane FRP by Rs 10 per quintal for 2023-24 season

Airtel doubles its ARPU to Rs 200; what does that mean for Jio, Vodafone

FMCG Q1: Volume up as inflation moderates, small players make comeback

Plastic market expected to reach Rs 10 trn by fiscal 2027-28: AIPMA

Govt in final stages of introducing policy to promote pharma R&D: Mandaviya

At least 59 land deals totalling 2,018 acres closed so far this yr: Anarock

Topics :sugar millsjute bagsSugarcane

First Published: Aug 20 2023 | 10:25 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: Report

NCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50K

MP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in Ukraine

Centre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS Securities

Laptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction

Next Story