TAFE gets Madras HC relief in war with AGCO over Ferguson brand ownership

In a major development in the ongoing brand war between tractor giants Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd (TAFE) and the US major AGCO over the ownership of the Massey Ferguson brand in India, the Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered a status quo in favour of TAFE.

According to a TAFE statement, this order will ensure uninterrupted exclusive use of the Massey Ferguson brand in India by the Chennai-based major until the disposal of the suit.

“The honourable judge passed orders on TAFE’s applications after a detailed hearing, observing that TAFE had made out a ‘prima facie’ case and that the ‘balance of convenience’ is in favour of TAFE. TAFE has been using the brand uninterruptedly since 1960 in India,” a TAFE statement said.

It was in April that AGCO first announced the termination of its agreements with TAFE, including the brand licence for Massey Ferguson, which kicked off a legal battle. On November 19, both TAFE and AGCO claimed that the Madras High Court had favoured them in their dispute over Massey Ferguson, citing an order to maintain the “status quo”, leading to confusion.

The journey of Massey Ferguson started in India in the 1960s when the Chennai-based Amalgamations Group decided to manufacture these tractors in India. TAFE was founded as a joint venture between Massey Ferguson, a part of the AGCO Group, and Amalgamations in 1960. It was only in 1974 that the two companies first entered into a trademark agreement for limited tractors. This deal was further expanded in 1994, granting TAFE the exclusive right to use the Massey Ferguson (MF) brand name for its tractor operations in India.

Interestingly, TAFE is the single largest shareholder in AGCO, the third-largest farm equipment manufacturer in the world after Deere & Company and CNH Industrial. On the other hand, AGCO holds 21 per cent in TAFE.

The public spat comes a day after TAFE filed a contempt petition against its long-term partner AGCO, following the US major’s termination of its agreements with TAFE, which included the brand licence for Massey Ferguson tractors.

The brand is crucial for TAFE as, out of its total annual production of over 180,000 tractors, over 100,000 are Massey Ferguson. Since its inception in 1960, TAFE has produced, built, and nurtured the Massey Ferguson brand in India with over 3 million customers.

According to TAFE, its products are India-centric in design, distinctly different from AGCO’s products, and ideally suited for small and medium farmers in India and across the world.

According to TAFE, AGCO’s global brand website has, historically for six decades, made no mention of the Massey Ferguson brand in the context of India, Nepal, and Bhutan, having ceded the entire territory to TAFE since the takeover of Massey Ferguson India in 1960.