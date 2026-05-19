Tata Realty & Infra, Salesforce tie up for AI-led customer experience

Tata Realty & Infrastructure Ltd (TRIL), a subsidiary of Tata Sons, and Salesforce, an artificial intelligence (AI)-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform, have announced the deployment of Salesforce’s Agentforce platform to transform customer engagement across TRIL’s portfolio.

According to a joint statement issued by both firms, the implementation has significantly enhanced responsiveness, reducing first-response times from days to just eight hours, while enabling the company to manage thousands of customer interactions simultaneously.

The transformation has delivered measurable business results with a 10 per cent increase in conversion rates, a 30 per cent boost in lead qualification, and 50-60 per cent email open rates, demonstrating how AI agents and unified data are reshaping customer experience in real estate.

TRIL deployed Agentforce Marketing, Agentforce Sales, and Agentforce Service, unified through Data 360, creating a single, real-time view of every customer, from first inquiry to post-purchase support. This approach allows AI-powered agents to work alongside human teams, delivering personalised, always-on service at scale. The platform enables 24/7 lead qualification across WhatsApp, SMS, and email, and provides real-time recommendations to sales teams. It also routes complex queries to the right specialists and powers live dashboards that give leadership continuous visibility into customer interactions, the companies noted. Sanjay Dutt, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO), TRIL, said, “Our partnership with Salesforce has enabled us to bring together data, intelligence, and automation into a single, cohesive ecosystem. The results speak for themselves, from faster response times to stronger lead qualification and improved conversions. More importantly, it has empowered our teams with the right insights at the right time, allowing them to focus on what truly matters, building trust and delivering a superior customer experience.”