PharmEasy's parent has a new playbook: Profit first, growth second

“I would want to take a company to an IPO that is profitable and has zero debt, or close to zero debt, on the balance sheet,” Guha said, speaking about API Holdings. “There is still about a year of work left before we can contemplate an IPO. I want API, excluding Thyrocare, to become profitable this year, and I also want the company to become debt-free. Once both milestones are achieved, that is the right time to start thinking about an IPO.”