Home / Industry / News / Datanomics: Vi's market share down 60%, subscriber base halves since merger

Datanomics: Vi's market share down 60%, subscriber base halves since merger

Despite a modest rise in quarterly revenue, Vodafone Idea continues to lose ground in India's telecom market as Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel consolidate dominance

Vodafone Idea (Vi)
premium
Vodafone Idea
Sneha Sasikumar
2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 6:30 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Vodafone Idea (Vi) reported a 3 per cent rise in revenue in the fourth quarter of 2025-26, in results released on Saturday. Yet the broader trend tells a different story. Vi's revenue market share stood at 11.48 per cent in Q3 FY26, down from 29.26 per cent at the time of its 2018 merger — the steepest decline among the top three telecom operators, which together hold over 95 per cent of the market. Earlier this month, Vodafone Group was reported to be weighing a stake transfer to shore up Vi's finances.
 
The telecom sector expanded sharply over the past 15 years, with AGR rising 2.5 times between 2009-10 and 2024-25. Reliance Jio's entry in 2016 and subsequent mergers — including Vodafone-Idea and Telenor-Airtel in 2018 — pushed teledensity past 90 per cent during 2016-19. 
 
Since the merger, Vi has shed nearly 61 per cent of its revenue market share by Q3 FY26, even as Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel grew their shares by 39 per cent and 53 per cent, respectively. 
 
Vi's subscriber base has halved since the merger, while Reliance Jio's has nearly doubled. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kalshi, Polymarket continue India operations despite betting platform ban

India could emerge as $7 bn MedTech contract manufacturing hub by 2035

Piyush Goyal asks industry to boost manufacturing to reduce imports

India's hotel investment market surges 67% to $567 million in 2025: JLL

Food sector in UP gets boost as industry pushes startups, cloud kitchens

Topics :Vodafone IdeaReliance JioBharti Airtel

First Published: May 18 2026 | 6:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story