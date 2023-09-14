Home / Industry / News / Tax exemptions to space sector to help boost growth: Deloitte-CII report

Tax exemptions to space sector to help boost growth: Deloitte-CII report

The Deloitte India-CII report also suggested to undertake detailed study on the tax reforms for supporting the industry growth as well as making the end products fiercely competitive in global market

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: PTI

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 9:10 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Government measures such as tax exemptions and holidays for companies directly or indirectly engaged in space sector activities will help in further promoting the growth of the sector, a report said on Thursday.

The Deloitte India-CII report also suggested to undertake a detailed study on the tax reforms for supporting the industry growth as well as making the end products fiercely competitive in the global market.

"While the Indian government has started to provide tax impetus to the space sector, it needs to take more initiatives for tax exemptions/tax holidays/accelerated depreciation for companies directly or indirectly engaged in space sector activities, so that the benefits are available to the entire value chain and there is no embedded tax cost," it said.

It added that an in-depth study on global initiatives and their impact on the sector and, benchmarking with India should be undertaken to further develop and outline additional initiatives and to refresh the Indian Space Policy 2023 periodically.

"Given the importance of a standardised and comprehensive approach, a dedicated study aimed at defining the Indian space economy using consistent methodology should be undertaken. An in-depth study on India's capabilities across the value chain of the space sector should (also) be done," the report said.

Different sources ascribe different market sizes of the Indian space economy, leading to disparities in reported figures.

It added that the market size estimations for both the global and Indian space economies play a crucial role in influencing decisions related to space policies, budget allocations, and investment strategies for governments, companies, and private investors.

Further, it said that Indian space agency ISRO has been actively engaged in collaborations with academic institutions and research labs right from its inception, aimed at fostering the development of space technologies and facilitating ground-level research.

There is a need to expand the reach of these collaborations to more remote institutes and research labs, it said, adding the existing collaborations should also expand the scope of research to futuristic technologies.

Such an expansion is essential for retaining valuable talent within the Indian space sector and ensuring its sustained growth, the report added.

Sreeram Ananthasayanam, Partner, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India, said that India's space sector stands on the brink of a transformative journey, with reforms poised to stimulate supply and demand in the space economy.

"The government's forward-looking policies have paved the way for private entities to actively participate in core space activities. This marks a shift from a government-centric ecosystem to a much more democratised ecosystem where private efforts complement government efforts," he said.

Also Read

China to send its first civilian to space on Tuesday, says space agency

China to send astronauts to Moon by 2030 as space race intensifies

Paying road tax online in India: Everything you need to know about this tax

Large companies spend a lot of time on tax compliance, says Deloitte

Explained: How consultants and freelancers can file their ITR

Domestic air traffic rises 22.8% to 1.24 crore in August, says DGCA

Smartphone, auto makers may be mandated to enable NavIC on devices: MoS IT

All OTTs using telco data should pay fair share charge, says COAI

Ministry of defence leads as top procurer on government e-marketplace

Auto dealers should open vehicle scrapping units, says Nitin Gadkari

Topics :taxspaceDeloitte

First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 9:09 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

LTTS to add 2000 employees to cater to rising software demand in vehicles

Top headlines: IT companies' forex revenue, falling global debt and more

Election News

Election Commission asks Odisha to delete names of 345,000 deceased voters

EC team holds meeting on revision of electoral roll, preparedness in Punjab

India News

Hindi Diwas 2023: History, Importance, Wishes, Quotes and Celebration

Delhi approves BS VI-compliant diesel vehicles for inter-state carriage

Economy News

India rice production might fall by 2 mn tonnes due to dry Aug, says USDA

Centre slashes solar imports from China as domestic manufacturing thrives

Next Story