Tea production drops to 170.12 million kg in August: Tea Board data

Tea production during August 2025 has fallen to 170.12 million kilogrammes as against 184.45 million kilogrammes in the similar previous month of 2024, according to Tea Board data.

Production volumes in Assam during August 2025 declined marginally to 103.52 million kilogrammes as compared to 104.46 million kilogrammes, according to the data.

In West Bengal, production also dipped to 45.90 million kilogrammes in August 2025, from 56.08 million kilogrammes in the similar previous month of 2024.

Taking Assam and West Bengal together, tea production in north India during August 2025 declined to 153.99 million kilogrammes as compared to 166.15 million kilogrammes in the previous month of 2024.