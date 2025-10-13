Home / Industry / News / Tea production drops to 170.12 million kg in August: Tea Board data

Tea production drops to 170.12 million kg in August: Tea Board data

Production volumes in Assam during August 2025 declined marginally to 103.52 million kilogrammes as compared to 104.46 million kilogrammes, according to the data

Tea Garden
Taking Assam and West Bengal together, tea production in north India during August 2025 declined to 153.99 million kilogrammes.
Press Trust of India Kolkata
Oct 13 2025 | 12:55 PM IST
Tea production during August 2025 has fallen to 170.12 million kilogrammes as against 184.45 million kilogrammes in the similar previous month of 2024, according to Tea Board data.

Production volumes in Assam during August 2025 declined marginally to 103.52 million kilogrammes as compared to 104.46 million kilogrammes, according to the data.

In West Bengal, production also dipped to 45.90 million kilogrammes in August 2025, from 56.08 million kilogrammes in the similar previous month of 2024.

Taking Assam and West Bengal together, tea production in north India during August 2025 declined to 153.99 million kilogrammes as compared to 166.15 million kilogrammes in the previous month of 2024.

In South India, total production during August 2025 declined to 16.13 million kilogrammes, as against 18.30 million kilogrammes in August 2024.

Category-wise, production of CTC variety in north India declined to 135.59 million kilogrammes in August 2025, as against 150.76 million kilogrammes in the same month of 2024, according to the data.

In South India, production of CTC tea fell to 13.13 million kilogrammes in August 2025, as compared to 15.41 million kilogrammes in the previous similar month.

Orthodox variety production in August 2025 in the country stood higher at 19.22 million kilogrammes as against 15.81 million kilogrammes in the same month of 2024, according to the data.

Tea production Tea producers Tea industry Tea Board

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

