Tejas fighter takes to the skies with new digital flight control computer

These conflicting features were achieved through world-class avionics that combined an unstable design (which continuously tended to throw the aircraft out of the sky); with a quadruplex fly-by-wire flight computer that continuously stabilised the fighter.

On Monday, this avionics design capability was taken a step further. In a significant step forward for the Tejas Mark-1A programme, a new "Digital Fly by Wire Flight Control Computer" (DFCC) was integrated and test flown by ADA on a Tejas LCA prototype.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) announced that the DFCC has been indigenously developed by ADA for the Tejas Mark-1A.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is buying no more than 40 Tejas Mark-1 fighters. After that, it will buy 83 Tejas Mark-1A fighters, for which it has signed a contract with HAL in 2021.

The Mark-1A will be more sophisticated and capable than the Tejas Mark-1. The former is being fitted with a highly capable active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, an electronic warfare suite with an onboard jammer, a Combined Interrogator and Transponder and a digital map generator that carries the complete digital map data of South Asia.