Traffic handled by major Indian ports hits 5-year high in January

The total traffic for the major ports was 72.5 million tonnes, the highest since February 2019, according to data from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways and the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy. This represents a nearly 60 per cent increase from the pandemic low of 45.45 million tonnes seen in May 2020 (chart 1).

The major ports, under the control of the central government, include 12 locations such as Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata. The remaining non-major ports are under the control of state governments or private players. Cargo handled by non-major ports grew 11.1 per cent to 61.6 million tonnes. However, the growth in cargo handled by major ports has been slowing down, with a 3.2 per cent year-on-year increase in January 2024, compared to 12.3 per cent in January 2023.