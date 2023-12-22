Telecom Bill 2023: Here are 10 important changes that will impact you

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
- If any person is found to be using another's government ID to get a new SIM card, they will face jail of up to three years or a maximum penalty of Rs 50 lakh or both.
- If any mobile user has more than nine SIM cards issued on one Aadhaar card, they will be penalised up to Rs 50,000 for the first time and Rs 2 lakh for subsequent offences.
- If any company provides service without authorisation or gets it illegally, they can be put behind bars for up to three years or fined up to Rs 2 crore or both. Breaching terms and conditions may lead to a penalty of up to Rs 5 crore.
- If any criminal is found in possession of a custom SIM box or primary rate interface of any other device to make illegal international calls, they will be penalised up to Rs 10 lakh.
- Telecom companies can only get equipment from the Centre's "trusted sources".
- The Centre will have the power to establish rules for cybersecurity in telecom networks.
- The chairman of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) should have at least 30 years of experience. For Trai members, the eligibility is 25 years.
- The companies need to get prior consent from users to receive advertising messages. The telcos also need to maintain a record of Do Not Disturb numbers. Moreover, an online redressal platform also needs to be set up.
- The verification of the identity of subscribers can only be done using biometric-based IDs like Aadhaar Cards.
- The telecom spectrum will only be issued through auction except in some cases of national security, defence, disaster management and transport.