Telecom Bill may require mandatory verification of users on OTT apps

The final version of the Telecom Bill is likely to regulate internet-based calling and messaging services such as WhatsApp, Signal, Google Meet, and Telegram, requiring authorisation from the government and mandatory verification of users on their platforms, sources said.

The new draft of the bill, which is in its final stages, has introduced a differentiated regulatory regime for various communication services. This contradicts expectations that the final bill might offer significant relaxations for internet calling and messaging apps, also known as over-the-top (OTT) communication platforms.



"OTTs will still be part of the bill. Instead of licensing, there will be authorisation. So the entire concept that it is the exclusive privilege of the government and then you can authorise someone to provide that service remains the same. The terms and conditions of authorisation remain unknown," one of the sources cited above said.

The government last year proposed to include internet-based communication services, in-flight and maritime connectivity services, interpersonal communication services, machine-to-machine communication services, and OTT communication services under the ambit of telecom service in the draft bill floated for public consultation.



The term OTT communication service has been replaced by number-independent services that are not interconnected with Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN), said a person aware of the matter. The OTT communication platforms hold a view that the Telecom Bill is not the right instrument to regulate them, as they are already regulated under the Information Technology (IT) Act 2000 and the IT Rules 2021.

"The government has also made it clear that the proposed Digital India bill includes OTTs as one of the categories they intend to regulate. So there are concerns about potential regulatory overlap," an industry source said on condition of anonymity.



The new Telecom Bill seeks to replace three laws – the Indian Telegraph Act 1885, the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act 1933, and the Telegraph Wires (Unlawful Possession) Act 1950. The bill is in its final stages and is unlikely to be opened up for fresh consultations.

"In the new differentiated regime, it seemed like they were looking at a less burdensome system, which is not a licence but a registration authorisation kind of regime, yet continuing to believe that they needed some sort of line of sight on who the users on your platforms are, from a verification perspective," an industry source said.



The draft bill released last year proposed that the government could direct service providers to intercept, detain, and disclose messages sent through these channels in case of emergency or in the interest of public safety. This clause, the platforms believe, may eliminate the security benefits of end-to-end encryption.



- Word ‘OTT’ replaced with a technical term The government during the consultation process said that user protection will be a key focus of the Indian Telecommunication Bill. The details about whether there will be a fee on a recurring basis as a percentage of their adjusted gross revenue (AGR) will be notified after the consultation process by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on the subject. Meta, Signal, Zoom, and Google did not respond to requests for comments.

- Bill to have authorisation of OTTs instead of complete relaxation - Mandatory user verification adds to the concerns for OTTs

- OTTs say Telecom Bill not the right regulatory instrument - Fresh consultation on final bill unlikely



