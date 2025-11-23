Home / Industry / News / Textile industry sees labour codes as key to export growth in US, EU mkts

Textile industry sees labour codes as key to export growth in US, EU mkts

India's textile sector says new labour codes will strengthen compliance with due-diligence norms and enhance global competitiveness

MSMEs, textile
premium
Representative Picture
Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2025 | 4:01 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s textile industry welcomed the rollout of new labour codes, citing that it will help them in grabbing more exports business, as it will comply with the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD) norms.
 
While the move may give a competitive edge over rivals like Bangladesh in the global market, several industry bodies raised concerns that several state governments may not implement it on the ground. The export boost may turn visible once the free trade agreements with the European Union and the United States are concluded.
 
"The new labour codes would facilitate compliance with various social accountability norms prescribed by leading countries like the European Union and the US. It is to be noted that the EU has decided that any exporting country must comply with the CSDDD requirements to access the European market. The new policy initiatives would facilitate the industry to take advantage of the FTA to be concluded with the EU and US in the short run," said M.E. Manivannan, member, CII Southern Region Textiles Task Force, and whole-time director, Loyal Textile Mills Ltd.
 
The new labour code will create a competitive edge for the Indian textile industry to get more business as it will pave the way to comply with the CSDDD, he added. This comes at a time when India is pitching itself as a global hub of textile sourcing. India exported $36.55 billion in FY25, up from $34.40 billion during the previous financial year.
 
What do the new labour codes mandate for textile workers and firms?
 
The new changes include mandatory appointment letters to all workers, PF, ESIC, insurance and other social security benefits for all workers, a statutory right to minimum wage payment, free annual health check-ups and permission for women to work at night, among others.
 
The textile industry, particularly mills which are in exports, has been constantly approaching the Government to simplify the labour legislations and bring a common code so that India can lead the world on social accountability. The Centre has announced the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, Code on Social Security, 2020, Occupational Safety, Health, and Working Conditions (OSHWC) Code, 2020, and Code of Wages, 2019, which have been made effective from November 21, 2025, rationalising 29 labour laws.
 
How will simplification of labour laws affect textile manufacturers?
 
"Simplification of several laws reduces compliance and is much easier to understand. Rather than helping manufacturing grow, this may make life easier for manufacturers," said Sanjay Kumar Jain, managing director of Delhi-based TT Ltd, and chairman of ICC National Textiles Committee. Modernising labour regulations, enhancing workers' welfare and aligning the labour ecosystem with the evolving world of work, this landmark move lays the foundation for a future-ready workforce and stronger, resilient industries driving labour reforms for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, a government statement said.
 
Will state-level delays slow the impact of the new labour codes?
 
"Unless state rules are notified by the state governments, actual implementation may not happen. Until these notifications come, enforcement of the provisions in the codes would remain silent," said K Venkatachalam, chief advisor, Tamil Nadu Spinning Mills Association.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

58% of India GCCs invest in Agentic AI as innovation roles widen: EY survey

Haircuts touch 67% under IBC as creditor recovery stays low till Sep 2025

Utilising 7.3 mn tonnes of straw can produce energy worth ₹270 cr: IBA

Trade unions slam new labour codes as 'deceptive fraud', plan protests

Labour codes will unlock far-reaching benefits for workers: Swiggy

Topics :Manufacturing Industrytextile industrylabour LawEmployment in India

First Published: Nov 23 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story