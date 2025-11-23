Textile industry sees labour codes as key to export growth in US, EU mkts

India’s textile industry welcomed the rollout of new labour codes, citing that it will help them in grabbing more exports business, as it will comply with the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD) norms.

While the move may give a competitive edge over rivals like Bangladesh in the global market, several industry bodies raised concerns that several state governments may not implement it on the ground. The export boost may turn visible once the free trade agreements with the European Union and the United States are concluded.

"The new labour codes would facilitate compliance with various social accountability norms prescribed by leading countries like the European Union and the US. It is to be noted that the EU has decided that any exporting country must comply with the CSDDD requirements to access the European market. The new policy initiatives would facilitate the industry to take advantage of the FTA to be concluded with the EU and US in the short run," said M.E. Manivannan, member, CII Southern Region Textiles Task Force, and whole-time director, Loyal Textile Mills Ltd.

The new labour code will create a competitive edge for the Indian textile industry to get more business as it will pave the way to comply with the CSDDD, he added. This comes at a time when India is pitching itself as a global hub of textile sourcing. India exported $36.55 billion in FY25, up from $34.40 billion during the previous financial year. What do the new labour codes mandate for textile workers and firms? The new changes include mandatory appointment letters to all workers, PF, ESIC, insurance and other social security benefits for all workers, a statutory right to minimum wage payment, free annual health check-ups and permission for women to work at night, among others.

The textile industry, particularly mills which are in exports, has been constantly approaching the Government to simplify the labour legislations and bring a common code so that India can lead the world on social accountability. The Centre has announced the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, Code on Social Security, 2020, Occupational Safety, Health, and Working Conditions (OSHWC) Code, 2020, and Code of Wages, 2019, which have been made effective from November 21, 2025, rationalising 29 labour laws. How will simplification of labour laws affect textile manufacturers? "Simplification of several laws reduces compliance and is much easier to understand. Rather than helping manufacturing grow, this may make life easier for manufacturers," said Sanjay Kumar Jain, managing director of Delhi-based TT Ltd, and chairman of ICC National Textiles Committee. Modernising labour regulations, enhancing workers' welfare and aligning the labour ecosystem with the evolving world of work, this landmark move lays the foundation for a future-ready workforce and stronger, resilient industries driving labour reforms for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, a government statement said.