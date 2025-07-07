Time to monetise 5G through differentiated services is now: Ericsson

Mobile operators, businesses and institutions globally have begun deploying differentiated 5G solutions in a pivotal step towards monetising the technology. The time for operators to build their businesses around it is now, said Magnus Ewerbring, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for Asia Pacific (APAC) at Ericsson. This is because, despite ongoing research into 6G, 5G will remain the dominant mobile technology globally for over a decade, Ewerbring told Business Standard.

Since its launch in October 2022, 5G services have been rolled out across all states in India, with mobile subscriber numbers surpassing 250 million. However, telecom operators Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have struggled to monetise the service. Ewerbring noted that global precedents demonstrate how differentiated services can be successfully monetised.

He pointed to 5G slicing applications introduced by T-Mobile in the United States, where dedicated 5G slices are used for bodycams worn by the New York Police Department. Additionally, the National University Hospital in Singapore has developed an application for surgery using 5G connectivity and extended reality (XR) lenses. ALSO READ: Telcos raise concern over Digital Bharat Nidhi fund diversion to R&D “Before surgery, a high-resolution external scan of the patient’s body is conducted. Once the patient's body is opened, the XR glasses worn by the surgeon display the exact location of the tumour on the liver. This visual overlay directly guides the surgeon and helps in making precise cuts around it,” Ewerbring said.

He added that surgery times have drastically reduced, success rates have increased, and mortality rates have declined. Within the broader field of smart glasses, Ewerbring said several key players, such as Ray-Ban, have launched various versions of smart glasses. These glasses are typically connected to a smartphone, which in turn connects to the network. However, the next anticipated development in this technology is to have “everything integrated into the glasses themselves,” he said. These devices leverage better connectivity to offer new functionalities, such as displaying additional information on the lens when a user looks at something or someone. Users can also ask questions about what they are seeing and receive guidance, Ewerbring explained.

While there are no significant concerns regarding regulatory challenges for most use cases related to entertainment and information, he noted that if a device’s services overlap with privacy or security concerns—particularly when recording in public—local regulators might step in. ALSO READ: Ananth Tech set to launch India's first private satellite broadband service Consumer applications could include something as simple as wearing the glasses and being automatically guided in programming a microwave. Ericsson, meanwhile, has begun using these glasses in its factories for inspection purposes. "You wear the glasses, look at a product, and the system highlights specific areas you need to inspect more carefully,” Ewerbring said.

5G Advanced To enable these innovations, Ewerbring said Ericsson has rolled out updates for 5G Advanced in India. 5G Advanced supports advanced applications with enhanced mobility and high reliability, as well as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), which will improve network performance. A key feature of 5G Advanced is its higher support for Reduced Capability (RedCap) devices, such as 5G-enabled Internet of Things (IoT) devices. “RedCap allows for higher bitrates than traditional IoT, which has been very constrained in terms of service. RedCap can offer speeds of up to 100 megabits per second,” he stressed. However, the decision to activate specific features, such as support for RedCap devices, which benefit wearables like smart glasses, is up to the operator, Ewerbring pointed out. These decisions are typically driven by market reasons and aligned with business goals, he said.

Despite potential cost concerns for a price-sensitive market, the affluent upper quarter of the market in India is generating great interest from companies that can provide these solutions, Ewerbring added. 5G to Remain Dominant Despite ongoing research into 6G, Ewerbring said 5G will remain the dominant technology for more than a decade. "We predict that 5G will surpass 4G and become the dominant technology in 2027. From there, give it another five years or so, and 5G will hit its peak," he said. Even if 6G grows as fast as 5G, it won’t overtake 5G until around 2037.