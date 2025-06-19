Top 10 micro markets to drive 80% of India's office space growth: Colliers

High-activity micro markets across the top seven Indian cities are likely to witness at least 1 million square feet (msf) of average annual office demand and supply and collectively drive more than 80 per cent of the demand and new supply in the next few years, according to a report by Colliers.

Of all the micro markets, four high-activity micro markets are in Bengaluru, three each are in Delhi NCR and Pune, two each are in Chennai and Hyderabad, and one in Mumbai. These high-activity micro markets are spread across secondary and peripheral business districts (SBDs and PBDs).

ALSO READ: Global capability centres fuel premium play in India's office space These high-activity micro markets collectively accounted for two-thirds and three-fourths of India’s Grade A office demand and supply respectively since 2020.

These micro markets are expected to continue to drive India’s office market over the next few years amidst city expansions, ongoing infrastructure developments, and evolving work models. While the existing high-activity micro markets will continue to grow, other emerging micro markets too are expected to increasingly complement the larger micro markets. “India’s office market is poised for steady strong growth, led by 15–20 high-activity micro markets. While some of these micro markets are already established commercial real estate hubs, emerging micro markets can potentially scale up and witness heightened traction in the upcoming years. Interestingly, India will continue to be strategically positioned in terms of rental arbitrage, with more than half of the Grade A demand expected in micro markets having sub or near-dollar rentals,” said Arpit Mehrotra, Managing Director, Office Services, India, Colliers.

Of the total 38 msf of flex space leasing across the top seven Indian cities since 2020, 59 per cent corresponded to the top 10 micro markets. Within these, SBD-Hyderabad, ORR-Bengaluru, and Baner-Balewadi, Pune, cumulatively drove around one-third of the flex space uptake in India. ALSO READ: Co-working office space leasing drops 43% in Jan-Mar across 9 cities: CBRE Overall, the annual flex space demand in these top 10 micro markets has surged from 1.3 msf in 2020 to 7.3 msf in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 54 per cent. On the global capability centre (GCC) front, nearly 70 msf of GCC demand during the last five years has been concentrated in the top 10 micro markets, accounting for 73 per cent of the total GCC leasing in India.

Micro markets such as ORR, Whitefield, SBD 1, and North in Bengaluru, SBD and Off SBD in Hyderabad, and OMR Zone 1 and MPR in Chennai collectively have accounted for two-thirds of the country’s Grade A space uptake by GCCs since 2020. Although most micro markets in India have seen rental appreciation compared to pre-pandemic levels, select micro markets in Mumbai and Delhi NCR continue to lead in terms of average rentals. BKC, CBD, Lower Parel, Worli-Prabhadevi, Goregaon/JVLR, and Kalina in Mumbai, and CBD, Aerocity, Golf Course Road, and South Delhi in Delhi NCR feature prominently in the list of micro markets having the highest rentals in India.

Almost 30 per cent of the office micro markets in India have sub-10 per cent vacancy levels, compared to the 16.2 per cent vacancy at the India level. “Majority of these high-activity micro markets will continue to have potentially higher rental upside and are likely to lean towards landlords and developers. In addition to the preference for premium offerings, occupiers will increasingly prefer sustainable elements and green-certified office buildings,” said Vimal Nadar, National Director and Head of Research, Colliers India. Of the 488 msf of REIT-worthy office stock in India, 56 per cent is in the top 10 micro markets. Meanwhile, 275 msf of Grade A inventory (as of Q1 CY25) corresponding to 72 per cent of the overall stock in these micro markets is already under REITs or has the potential to be listed as future REITs.