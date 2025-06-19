Clean industry projects worth $89 bn stall amid financing woes: Report

India's clean industrial projects pipeline worth $89 billion is facing financing bottlenecks as only one project has reached a final investment decision in the past six months, a report by a clean industry alliance showed.

The South Asian nation has 41 clean industry projects spanning green ammonia, hydrogen production and sustainable aviation fuels, yet faces challenges in converting announcements into operational facilities, the report by Mission Possible Partnership and Industrial Transition Accelerator said.

The alliance is focused on advancing decarbonisation in high-emission sectors.

ALSO READ: Coal India to restart 32 mines to meet power needs as clean energy stalls

India's clean industry projects have secured $13 billion in committed investment, far below China's $61 billion and the United States' $54 billion, according to the report.