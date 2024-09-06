Corporate leaders' new-found love, business interest: Padel and pickleball

There is a padel court on top of the JSW Group’s office in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex. There is also a similar court at the Jindal family home in Mahabaleshwar and Vijaynagar. All because Parth Jindal, the founder of JSW Sports and Inspire Institute of Sports and the next generation of the Jindal family, is a keen padel player.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He is among the many from the top echelons of India's corporate sector to have fallen in love with padel and pickleball. At the recent, Monsoon Pickleball Championship, many from India Inc could be spotted, such as a next-gen woman family business leader who used to be a keen tennis player but now loves pickleball, another from a well known Mumbai-based business group that is one of the richest in the country, and so on — it will not be ethical to name them here because they were not present at the pickleball championship in their official capacity.