Declining trend: Trade unions that filed returns hit a record low in 2019

The annual data on trade unions is released by the Labour Bureau with a lag, and is a compilation of data furnished by labour departments in the states and Union Territories, as the rules framed under the Trade Unions Act, 1926, impose an obligation on all registered trade unions to submit annual statutory returns pertaining to their financials and membership to the Registrar of Trad

The membership of trade unions that submitted returns in 2019 fell to its lowest levels in nine years at 6.2 million, dropping from 12.1 million in 2018. Meanwhile, the average membership per union increased to 2,675 in 2019 from 2,537 in 2018.