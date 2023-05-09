Home / Industry / News / Declining trend: Trade unions that filed returns hit a record low in 2019

Declining trend: Trade unions that filed returns hit a record low in 2019

Experts call for fresh exercise to determine extent of unionisation

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
Declining trend: Trade unions that filed returns hit a record low in 2019

3 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 8:37 PM IST
The total number of trade unions that filed returns in 2019 more than halved to a record low of 2,311 from the previous year, according to the latest annual data released by the Labour Bureau. The earliest data available shows there were 7,242 such trade unions in 1996, while it came close to the present figure in 2013 at 2,534.
The membership of trade unions that submitted returns in 2019 fell to its lowest levels in nine years at 6.2 million, dropping from 12.1 million in 2018. Meanwhile, the average membership per union increased to 2,675 in 2019 from 2,537 in 2018.
The annual data on trade unions is released by the Labour Bureau with a lag, and is a compilation of data furnished by labour departments in the states and Union Territories, as the rules framed under the Trade Unions Act, 1926, impose an obligation on all registered trade unions to submit annual statutory returns pertaining to their financials and membership to the Registrar of Trad

First Published: May 09 2023 | 8:50 PM IST

