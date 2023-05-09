Akasa Air's occupancy soars at fastest pace among peers in April

|Load factors of Indian carriers (in %)
|IndiGo
|Air India
|SpiceJet
|Vistara
|Go First
|AirAsia India
|Akasa Air
|Mar-23
|84.1
|90.27
|92.83
|89.27
|90.25
|88.61
|75.38
|Apr-23
|87.46
|91.45
|91.57
|90.47
|91.29
|89.37
|86.53
|Source: Ministry of Civil Aviation
Load factor of market leader IndiGo shows second biggest riseDeepak Patel New Delhi
First Published: May 09 2023 | 6:14 PM IST