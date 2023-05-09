Home / Industry / News / Akasa Air's occupancy soars at fastest pace among peers in April

Akasa Air's occupancy soars at fastest pace among peers in April

Load factor of market leader IndiGo shows second biggest rise

Deepak Patel New Delhi
Akasa Air's occupancy soars at fastest pace among peers in April

2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 5:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Akasa Air’s plane occupancy, or load factor, improved the most among all major carriers in April compared to the last month. Load factor signifies the percentage of seats that the airline has been able to fill in its planes. The Vinay Dube-led carrier, which started commercial flights in August last year, saw its load factor jump by more than 11 per cent in April, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s data that has been reviewed by Business Standard. 
Ajay Singh-promoted SpiceJet, which has been facing cash crunch, retained its top position in April but its load factor decreased slightly from 92.83 per cent in March to 91.57 per cent in April.

India's largest carrier IndiGo saw the second best improvement in load factor — from 84.1 per cent in March to 87.46 per cent in April.
All three Tata group-run airlines — Air India, AirAsia India, and Vistara — improved their load factors in April.

Load factors of Indian carriers (in %)
               
               
               
               
  IndiGo Air India SpiceJet Vistara Go First AirAsia India  Akasa Air
Mar-23 84.1 90.27 92.83 89.27 90.25 88.61 75.38
Apr-23 87.46 91.45 91.57 90.47 91.29 89.37 86.53
               
               
               
               
               
               
Source: Ministry of Civil Aviation          

Also Read

Akasa Air had worst load factor in March 2023, SpiceJet topped the charts

'Air travel has come roaring back': SpiceJet net profit rises 160%

SpiceJet soars 15% as net profit jumps five-fold to Rs 107 crore in Q3

Very tough path ahead for new entrants like Akasa, Jet 2.0: GMR official

SpiceJet had worst on-time performance in March; Akasa was best: Govt data

Undeterred by price hike, liquor sales at nearly 400 mn cases in FY23

Large companies spend a lot of time on tax compliance, says Deloitte

What makes the fight for India's 1.4 billion consumers a fixed match

91Springboard starts new co-working in Gurugram with over 1,000 desks

FMCG sales slow on lower stocking; home care only category to report growth

Topics :Akasa AirIndian airlinesCivil Aviation Ministry

First Published: May 09 2023 | 6:14 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story